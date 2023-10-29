Major rackets involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor busted in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 29: In a major action, Excise and Taxation Department destroyed over 4500 litres of Lahaan prepared for making illicit liquor. The team unearthed multiple rackets involved in manufacturing of liquor and busted working units established in forest areas of Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.
The action, officials of department said, was initiated after conducting a massive screening of the area. They said that information was received that some people are running rackets of manufacturing illicit liquor which was followed by discrete screening of the suspected areas during which the information got established. Later a massive operation was launched by the teams of excise and taxation Rajouri -Poonch range.
They said that under the operation raids have been conducted in different areas of Nowshera sub division including Nonial, Androoth, Tain maal.
“Although the people indulged in manufacturing liquor by running these distillation units managed to escape from the spot minutes before the teams raided the area but we have successfully managed to bust multiple distillation units being run by multiple rackets,” they said.
The officials informed that these working units were being run in forest areas by using the firewood of forests and liquor was being prepared in these units which was later sold among the local population.
“Over 4500 litres of Lahaan, raw material of liquor, was recovered during the operation which has been destroyed and working units have been seized alongwith illicit liquor,” they said.
The officials added that search of people involved in this unlawful act is going on.