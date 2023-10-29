Major rackets involved in manufacturing of illicit liquor busted in Rajouri

“Although the people indulged in manufacturing liquor by running these distillation units managed to escape from the spot minutes before the teams raided the area but we have successfully managed to bust multiple distillation units being run by multiple rackets,” they said.

The officials informed that these working units were being run in forest areas by using the firewood of forests and liquor was being prepared in these units which was later sold among the local population.

“Over 4500 litres of Lahaan, raw material of liquor, was recovered during the operation which has been destroyed and working units have been seized alongwith illicit liquor,” they said.

The officials added that search of people involved in this unlawful act is going on.