Man arrested; 31 mobile phones, Heroin recovered during raid in Rajouri: Police

The statement further said that thorough searches were conducted in the raided house during which 11 grams of Heroin like substance, cash to the value of 1,16,130 rupees (one lakh sixteen thousand and thirty rupees), thirty one mobile phones, two electronic weighing machines, three cameras, three motors, four amplifiers, one inverter, one stabilizer and one speaker have been recovered.

The man identified as Aziz Ahmed @Sonu Chinese has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Rajouri in FIR 247/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22/27-A NDPS Act.

Police said that some part of recovered property is suspected to be stolen in nature but exact use of mobile phones will be clear during investigation.

The arrested man, as per police, was becoming notorious in terms of peddling of narcotics in Rajouri town areas and was luring youth towards addiction.

SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh stated that parental surveillance at home is the first but most powerful form of preventive measure to save youth and younger generation from fall in the net of addiction of drugs and narxotics.

Appealing parents and guardians to become first layer of prevention towards their children, SSP Rajouri said that parents and guardians have most vital role to play in prevention of further spread of addiction among youth.

Reiterating commitment of Rajouri police for action against those involved in peddling, SSP Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that there is zero tolerance policy against peddlers and stringent action as per law of land will remain continue against them.