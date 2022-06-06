Man arrested for allegedly killing wife, mother-in-law in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri June 6: Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and mother-in-law in remote Gadyog village of J&K's Rajouri district.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam identified the accused as Kashmir Singh son of Balwant Singh. Singh as per the SSP bludgeoned his wife Priyanka Devi, 22 and her mother Shanto Devi wife of Sukhdev Singh with some heavy object.
While Priyanka died on the spot, Shanto was shifted to the hospital where she also succumbed to injuries, an official said.
Police has taken the bodies into possession and started further investigation into the matter.
An official said there was a dispute going on between the couple for some time now adding the deceased Priyanka was recently recovered by police in a kidnapping case.