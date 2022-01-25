Man arrested for 'derogatory' social media post against PM Modi in Rajouri

Rajouri Jan 25: Police on Tuesday arrested a man for what it termed making "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a social media video.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that Showkat Hussain, son of Salam Din, a resident of Mohalla Mamb locality in Dehrian village of Rajouri, was arrested after he "shared a video on a social media platform with derogatory and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister of India and the video went viral on social media".
A case has also been registered against Showkat in police station Rajouri under different sections of law and police have applied for his remand from local court, the official said.
"Further legal proceedings and investigation is going on in police post Chingus Chatyar," he added.