Man arrested for misappropriation of govt property in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, June 9: Jammu and Kashmir police in Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district arrested a person along with the misappropriated property of a government department.
Police said that a written application was received at Police Station Nowshera from Incharge of GREF DETT Lam in which it was complained that one of the employee of DETT namely Manzoor Hussain resident of Jagote Kandoh, Tehsil Qila Darhal, who has been working as Chowkidaar at Thandikassi location of department, has deliberately committed breach of trust and illegally sold 59 bags of cement to Mohd Riaz son of Mohd Khan resident of Pukharni of Tehsil Qila Darhal.
Upon receipt of this complaint, a criminal case was registered at Police Station Nowshera and investigation was taken up. During investigation Mohd Riaz was arrested and stolen property was recovered and a vehicle Tractor bearing registration Number JK11F 7953 used for commission of crime was seized in the case. Efforts are on to nab another accused person in the case.