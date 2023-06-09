Man arrested for misappropriation of govt property in Rajouri: Police

Police said that a written application was received at Police Station Nowshera from Incharge of GREF DETT Lam in which it was complained that one of the employee of DETT namely Manzoor Hussain resident of Jagote Kandoh, Tehsil Qila Darhal, who has been working as Chowkidaar at Thandikassi location of department, has deliberately committed breach of trust and illegally sold 59 bags of cement to Mohd Riaz son of Mohd Khan resident of Pukharni of Tehsil Qila Darhal.