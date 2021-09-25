Man arrested for teenage brother-in-law's alleged murder in J&K's Poonch

News agency GNS quoted SDPO Mendhar, Z A Jafri addressing a presser that the motive behind the murder is being investigated.

The arrest of the “main accused” Mohammad Qasim, 35, comes less than a week after the investigators exhumed the body of the teenager, Shariq Ahmad son of Mohammad Sadeeq of Gohlad Kalara area of Mendhar.

“We have arrested the main accused Mohammad Qasim who happens to be the brother-in-law of the main victim,” the SDPO, flanked by other police officials including SHO Manzoor Kohli, told reporters as per GNS.

He said that proceedings under section 174 stand closed and a case (FIR No. 337 u/ s 302 IPC) has been registered. “While the case has been worked out, further investigations are underway,” he added.

On September 18 the body of the teenager, a student of tenth standard, was exhumed after 100 days for the purpose of investigations.

Body of the boy, lone brother of four sisters, was recovered from a water pond and he was later buried in the local graveyard.