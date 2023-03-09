Man absconding for over three years held in Poonch: police

" The absconder namely Shabir Ahmed son of Sanaullah resident of Kalani Teh Haveli has been nabbed, " the statement said.

The accused wanted in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 341/323/427/504/506 IPC Act and was absconding ,whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 CrPC was issued against him by Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch

The accused has been produced in the Court of law for further course of action.