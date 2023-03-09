Man absconding for over three years held in Poonch: police

Poonch, March 09: Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a person who was absconding in a case filed in Mandi police station in Poonch, police said.
A police statement said that an absconder wanted in a case registered in police station Mandi has been arrested by police team headed by SHO Mandi, Mukhtar Ali and S I Iftikar Ahmed after 3/4 years.
" The absconder namely Shabir Ahmed son of Sanaullah resident of Kalani Teh Haveli has been nabbed, " the statement said.
The accused wanted in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 341/323/427/504/506 IPC Act and was absconding ,whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 CrPC was issued against him by Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch
The accused has been produced in the Court of law for further course of action.