Man arrested with consignment of charas in Rajouri

Rajouri: A man has been arrested by police in Rajouri along with a consignment of a Charas-like substance.
The arrest has been made from Gurdan village road near Rajouri town. Police in an official statement said that a team headed by Incharge Police Post Rajouri City, PSI Sahil Choudhary under the supervision of SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary and Deputy SP Headquarter Mudassir Hussain was on a routine naka duty on Gurdan Road when an Ecco vehicle JK11F 2328 was signaled to stop and on inquiry, the driver of the vehicle disclosed his name as Mohd Junaid resident of Gadyog Khawas.
The vehicle was put to frisking under security drill and 21 rolls of charas weighing around 410 grams along with cash amounting to rupees 78550 was recovered from the possession of an accused person
Police said that cognizance of the matter has been taken and further investigation is going on to unearth more links.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that many narcotics peddlers have been arrested in the Rajouri district in the recent past with many detained under preventive measures of law and action shall continue.
He further said that action against drug peddlers has been prioritised in the district and there shall always be a zero-tolerance policy towards peddlers.