Man arrested with consignment of charas in Rajouri

The vehicle was put to frisking under security drill and 21 rolls of charas weighing around 410 grams along with cash amounting to rupees 78550 was recovered from the possession of an accused person

Police said that cognizance of the matter has been taken and further investigation is going on to unearth more links.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that many narcotics peddlers have been arrested in the Rajouri district in the recent past with many detained under preventive measures of law and action shall continue.

He further said that action against drug peddlers has been prioritised in the district and there shall always be a zero-tolerance policy towards peddlers.