Man arrested with narcotics, cash in Rajouri

In its official statement, police said that carrying forward its action against narcotics peddlers in order to check peddling of narcotics and drugs, Rajouri police on Tuesday nabbed a man & recovered a consignment of narcotics and around Rs 1.5 lakh cash from his possession.

The arrested individual was identified as Vikal Choga @Viku son of Vimal Choga resident of ward 9, Rajouri town.