Man arrested with narcotics, cash in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 9: Police in Rajouri said that it arrested a local young man and recovered consignment of narcotics and cash from his possession.
In its official statement, police said that carrying forward its action against narcotics peddlers in order to check peddling of narcotics and drugs, Rajouri police on Tuesday nabbed a man & recovered a consignment of narcotics and around Rs 1.5 lakh cash from his possession.
The arrested individual was identified as Vikal Choga @Viku son of Vimal Choga resident of ward 9, Rajouri town.
Rajouri police said that a team headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain alongwith SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed Wani and other police officials were on routine naka duty at Saranoo Dhangri when an Ecco vehicle was stopped for frisking.
On developing some suspicion, the frisking of this vehicle was conducted in presence Executive Magistrate during which narcotics consignment was recovered alongwith Rs 1.5 lakh cash. Both narcotics and cash has been seized. A case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Rajouri and investigation taken up. SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh reiterated the commitment of police towards eradication of menace of narcotics and drugs from the society.
He said that a number of narcotics peddlers have been arrested or detained in the district in recent past with large scale recovery of narcotics and drugs consignment.