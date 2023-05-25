Man arrested with rifle, cartridges in Sunderbani

Rajouri: Rajouri police on Thursday arrested a man who was carrying a rifle in contravention of his license.

Police in its official statement issued from District Police Office Rajouri said that during naka checking at Beri Pattan in Sunderbani, one individual driving motorcycle JK11 9053 and coming from Kangri side was stopped for checking. On checking, 1 single-barrel 12 Bore Gun along with 4 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He had tied the gun with the motorcycle, said police, adding that on questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sanjay Kumar of Binjore Kangri.

The individual was carrying the weapon in contravention of the license and has been arrested with a case FIR 38/23 U/Ss 30/IA Act registered at Police Station Sunderbani.

The arrest has been made by a team of police station Sunderbani headed by SHO Deepak Pathania when a routine naka checking was being performed.