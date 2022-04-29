Man detained near LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, April 29: Indian army detained a man who was moving in a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tarkundi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
The man hailing from a village located across the border was reportedly seen moving in a forward area when alert troops of Gambhir Battalion of army detained him.
"He was taken into custody and is now being handed over to the police, said the official.
He said the man is being questioned to ascertain why he was moving in the area.