Pir Panjal
Man dies after drowning in river at Bai Nambal area of Rajouri
Rajouri, May 19: A twenty year old person hailing from the Mahore area of Reasi died after drowning in a river at Bai Nambal village of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district.
The man was undertaking religious studies in an institution at Kanthol village and was identified as Talib Hussain (20) resident of Mahore.
Police said that the person was taking a bath in the river at Bai Nambal village when he drowned. Later the body of the deceased was fished out of river water by a police team and locals while medico-legal formalities have also been conducted. Police have taken up the investigation and legal proceedings into the matter have been initiated.