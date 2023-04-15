Man dies after receiving electric shock in Rajouri

Rajouri: A young man died after suffering an electric shock in Mohra Kampla village of Nowshera after which police have started an investigation and legal proceedings into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Alyas resident of Kotedhara village of Rajouri. Police said that the deceased was working in the village when he suffered an electric shock and died.

Medico-legal formalities and legal proceedings into the matter have been started and post-mortem examination has also been conducted by doctors.