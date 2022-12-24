Man dies, another injured in Rajouri house collapse

Rajouri, Dec 24: A 32-year-old man died and another person was injured in an incident of house collapse in Gadyog village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a concrete house collapsed when two members of a family were repairing their adjacent mud house.
The duo, he said, were trapped under the debris of the house.
They were rescued and taken to a local hospital where Mohammad Riaz (32) son of Abdul Rashid was declared as brought dead while Naseer Hussain (32) son of Mohammad Rakeem is undergoing treatment.