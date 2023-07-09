Man dies ‘mysteriously’ in Nowshera

Rajouri: Family members of a middle aged man held strong protest demonstration after his death in his house at Nowshera.

The deceased was identified as Vipal Bakshi (38) son of Ramesh Chander resident of Ward 3, Nowshera town.

Police said that during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a telephone call was received that a man is lying dead under mysterious conditions inside his house after which a team of police rushed to the spot.

The man, police said, was found lying dead in the house with some electricity wires also lying near the body. The body was removed from the spot by police and taken to local Civil Hospital where post-mortem examination was conducted.