Man dies mysteriously in Nowshera village

Rajouri, Feb 18: A fourty year old man from Dabbar village of Nowshera in Rajouri died under mysterious conditions as his body was found hanging with a ceiling fan in the house.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar (40) son of Laxman Dass resident of Dabber. Police said that in the late evening hours on Friday, body of the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling in the house after which family members informed the police. Body was taken into possession by a team of police personnel and brought to the sub district hospital Nowshera where a post mortem examination was conducted on Saturday.