Man dies mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 11: A forty year old man from a village of Kalakote died under mysterious circumstances after which police have started investigation into the matter.
Deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar (40) son of Sham Lal resident of Kalakote. Police said that the health condition of the deceased deteriorated in the late evening hours on Thursday after which he was taken to Sub District Hospital Kalakote from where he was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Police further said that the man was under treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he died on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.