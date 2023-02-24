Man dies mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 24: An unknown aged man admitted at Sub District Hospital Sunderbani died under mysterious conditions.
The police have started an investigation into the matter.
Officials said that an unknown aged man was found lying unconscious in a village falling under police post Teryath after which he was taken to sub district hospital Sunderbani where he died.
The body of deceased was later shifted to mortuary room and medico-legal formalities were conducted, officials said.
They informed that identification of deceased is yet to be established while investigation in the matter has been started.