Man dies mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 23: A man died under “mysterious circumstances” in Rajouri and his family held a protest and demanded investigations into his death. The deceased belonged to Samote area of Budhal and his body was found in Kotranka area on Wednesday. His family members held a protest demonstration calling for in-depth probe and investigation into the matter.
Deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shabir son of Shakeel Ahmed resident of Samote Budhal. They said young man in his mid 20s was found lying dead in Kotranka and his body was recovered from a private parking area of Kandi Kotranka town.
The deceased's body, officials said, was taken into possession by police from the spot and shifted to local civil hospital where medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination was conducted. The body was later handed over to the family of deceased for last rites.