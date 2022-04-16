Man drowns to death, another critically injured in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri April 16: A man drowned to death while another was rescued in a critical condition in Ladoth village of J&K's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.
It said the two were crossing a stream when they got trapped in a shallow pit and drowned.
Locals reached the spot after the two drowning men raised hue and cry and started a rescue operation.
Two locals Darshan Kumar and Kamal Kishore managed to retrieve the two men identified as Mohd Iqbal, 29, son of Mohd Yaqoob resident of Shambar Gharat and Mohammad Nurani, 25, son of Ayub Ahmed Bakerwal from the gushing waters.
Nurani died on the spot while Iqbal was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri in a critical condition, police said.
Kumar and Kishore are being hailed to risk their lives in a bid to save the two drowning men.