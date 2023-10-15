Man evading arrest nabbed in Mendhar

Rajouri, Oct 15: An aged man evading police arrest for last 33 years has been nabbed by Police in Mendhar sub division of Jammu and Kashmirs’ Poonch district.
The absconder was wanted in a case registered in Police Station Mendhar and has been arrested by a police team led by SHO Police Station Mendhar.
Police said that absconder namely Abdul Khaliq son of Allah Ditta resident of Dhargloon, Tehsil Mendhar has been nabbed. The accused, police said, was wanted in case FIR No 109/ 1979 U/Ss 376/341/382 RPC of Police Station Mendhar.
He was absconding from last thirty three years whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 512 CrPC was issued against him by court of Session Court Poonch on 19th of September in 1992.