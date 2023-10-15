Man evading arrest nabbed in Mendhar

The absconder was wanted in a case registered in Police Station Mendhar and has been arrested by a police team led by SHO Police Station Mendhar.

Police said that absconder namely Abdul Khaliq son of Allah Ditta resident of Dhargloon, Tehsil Mendhar has been nabbed. The accused, police said, was wanted in case FIR No 109/ 1979 U/Ss 376/341/382 RPC of Police Station Mendhar.