Man falls from bridge, dies

Rajouri: A 35 year old man from Channi village of Rajouri fell from a bridge at Sunderbani and died.
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (35) son of Prem Dass resident of Channi village.
Police said that man was at bridge near Sabzi Mandi in Sunderbani town when he fell from the bridge and fell unconscious.
“He was taken to local hospital but was declared as brought dead,” police said.
It added that cognisance into the matter has been taken inquest proceedings have been set into motion.