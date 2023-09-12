Man falls from bridge, hospitalised

Rajouri, Sep 11: A middle aged man from Kanara village of Nowshera has been hospitalised after he fell from a foot bridge in Nowshera town area.
Reports said he was walking over foot bridge when he fell from it.
The injured was identified as Prahlad Singh son of Jarnail Singh resident of Kanara in Nowshera. He was evacuated from the site and shifted to sub district hospital Nowshera from where he has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Condition of the injured is said to be critical, officials of police said.