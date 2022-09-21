Man found dead in Surankote Poonch

Srinagar, Sept 21: The body of man was found hanging from a tree at Dara Sangla village of Surankote area in this district on Wednesday.
Mohammad Shakeel son of Gulzar Ahmed Lohar of Baird Fazlabad was found hanging at a distance of nearly 2 km from the house of his in-laws where he had gone yesterday, news agency GNS reported.
A local resident of Fazalabad, Mohammad Bashir, said that news about the incident spread in the area this morning and subsequently villagers including him as well as a police party rushed to the area. Later, the police shifted the body to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. “Under what circumstances he died is a matter of investigation but we request police authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry into it,” he added.
SHO Surankote Rajveer Singh told GNS that proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated into the matter.