Man found hanging from tree in Kalakote

Rajouri, May 2: A twenty-six years old man hailing from Jata Mala village of Kalakote in Rajouri was on Tuesday evening found hanging with a tree in Galhan village of Teryath after which police have started an investigation into the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar (26) son of Sham Lal. Police said that some villagers in Galhan village of Teryath police post saw a man’s body hanging from a tree after which they informed the police and a team of police from Teryath police post rushed to the spot and took the body into possession while legal formalities were started.
Officials further said that an investigation into the matter is going on.