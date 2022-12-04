Man found hanging in house

Rajouri: A 40 year old man from Rajal village of Nowshera in Rajouri died under mysterious conditions and his body was found hanging inside the house on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar (40) son of Sita Ram resident of Rajal village of Nowshera.

Police said that the body of deceased was found hanging inside the house after which a team from local police station reached on the spot and necessary formalities were conducted whereas investigation in the matter has been started.