Man found hanging with tree in Nowshera

Rajouri, July 16: Police in Rajouri have started investigation into the mysterious death of a middle aged man whose body was recovered hanging from a tree in a village of Nowshera in Rajouri district.
The deceased has been identified as Satpal (55) resident of Laroka Kampla. The man was presently putting up in the house of his relatives at Chowki Handan village of Nowshera.
Police said that on Sunday morning, body of man was found hanging with a tree in Chowki Handan village of Nowshera after which a team of police headed by SHO Manpreet Singh Sasan reached at the spot and the body was taken into possession following which medico-legal formalities have been conducted.