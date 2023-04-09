Man from Budhal village of Rajouri dies mysteriously

Rajouri: A man hailing from Phalni village of Budhal police station in Rajouri district died under mysterious conditions after which police have started an investigation into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azam (25) son of Shamas Din resident of Phalni village falling under Budhal police station and Kotranka tehsil.

Police officials informed that the man was taken to CHC Kandi after his health deteriorated under mysterious conditions and he was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from there but he died during treatment.