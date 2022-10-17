Man held after setting ablaze two parked vehicles in Surankote Poonch

A police officer said that at about 0700 a.m., an information was received from reliable source that the person put on fire two vehicles—a SUVs bearing registration number PB35M-7310 and JK 02BL-0718 near Tehsil Court Complex. The two vehicles suffered substantial damage before fire was doused off, he said. Some other vehicles parked nearby also got damaged due to heat but timely action saved them from significant damage, he added.