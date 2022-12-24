Man held for killing wife in Rajouri over suspicion of illicit relationship

Rajouri, Dec 24: Police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a man for killing his wife over suspicion of illicit relationship, officials said today.
Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the body of Shameema Koser (26) was found with throat slit near her home in Gundha area of Khawas tehsil on Dec 21.
He said a case FIR no 84/2022 U/S 302 IPC was registered at police station Budhal and police party from Police Post Khawas headed by PSI Shokat Iqbal rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The body was shifted to GMC Rajouri for autopsy and investigation of the instant case was started, he said.
“During investigation by police team, the needle of suspicion moved towards the husband of victim and immediately her husband namely Zulifqar Ali son of Mohd Ayub resident of Gundha, was detained for questioning,” said Mr Aslam.
During sustained questioning, Mr Ali confessed his crime and claimed his wife was having some illicit relations with some unknown person and he was having doubt on her character.
“The accused with criminal intention planned the crime on that day and ultimately he killed her with some sharp edged object,” said the police officer. During investigation, on the disclosure of accused, the weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered.