Man held for killing wife in Rajouri over suspicion of illicit relationship

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the body of Shameema Koser (26) was found with throat slit near her home in Gundha area of Khawas tehsil on Dec 21.

He said a case FIR no 84/2022 U/S 302 IPC was registered at police station Budhal and police party from Police Post Khawas headed by PSI Shokat Iqbal rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The body was shifted to GMC Rajouri for autopsy and investigation of the instant case was started, he said.