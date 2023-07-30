Man held with narcotics in Manjakote

Rajouri, July 30: A man has been arrested by police in Manjakote police station area after charas like substance and cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.
Rajouri police said that a team headed by SHO Manjakote Abrar Khan under the supervision of SDPO Manjakote Zaffer Rather was on routine patrolling in Hayatpura village area of Manjakote tehsil when a man passing from the area suspiciously was intercepted for frisking as a routine measure.
Upon his frisking, 12 challis (rolls) of charas like substance weighing 150 grams alongwith Cannabis powder 160 grams was recovered that was seized from the spot by police while the man has been arrested.
He has been identified as Mohammad Ajaz son of Mohammad Sarwar resident of Hayatpura, Manjakote.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Manjakote police station and investigation has been set into motion to unearth all the linkages of the arrested.