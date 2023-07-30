Man held with narcotics in Manjakote

Rajouri police said that a team headed by SHO Manjakote Abrar Khan under the supervision of SDPO Manjakote Zaffer Rather was on routine patrolling in Hayatpura village area of Manjakote tehsil when a man passing from the area suspiciously was intercepted for frisking as a routine measure.

Upon his frisking, 12 challis (rolls) of charas like substance weighing 150 grams alongwith Cannabis powder 160 grams was recovered that was seized from the spot by police while the man has been arrested.