Man hides in bank overnight in foiled robbery attempt in J&K's Poonch

Poonch, May 02: A man's attempt to rob a bank in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled after he hid inside the bank overnight, officials said today.
The suspect allegedly tried to transfer money from the bank's system during late night hours, reported news agency KNO while quoting an official. However, the bank's central headquarters noticed unusual activity during odd hours and alerted concerned officials, who reached the bank along with the police.
The man was later caught hiding inside the ceiling of the bank and has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said the official.