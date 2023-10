Poonch: A middle aged man from Arai village of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district has been hospitalised after he received multiple injuries in a bear attack.

The injured has been identified as Mohammad Bashir son of Mohammada resident of Arai.

The man came out of his house on Thursday and he was attacked by a wild bear.

He was taken to sub district hospital Mandi and then referred to district hospital Poonch, locals said.