Man injured in Rajouri accident

Road accident (Representational Image) File

Rajouri, July 12: A man got injured in a road accident that took place at Palyarni village in the Darhal tehsil area of Rajouri district.

The accident, officials said, happened when a load carrier bearing registration number JK11D 3783 and a minibus bearing registration number JK11C 7235 collided with each other at Palyarni in Darhal.

A man namely Mohd Altafresident of Palyarni got injured who has been hospitalized whereas both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by police.

A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered in Darhal police station.

