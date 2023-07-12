Man injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, July 12: A man got injured in a road accident that took place at Palyarni village in the Darhal tehsil area of Rajouri district.
The accident, officials said, happened when a load carrier bearing registration number JK11D 3783 and a minibus bearing registration number JK11C 7235 collided with each other at Palyarni in Darhal.
A man namely Mohd Altafresident of Palyarni got injured who has been hospitalized whereas both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by police.
A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered in Darhal police station.