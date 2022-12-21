Man injured in Rajouri explosion

Rajouri, Dec 21: A man hailing from Nonial village of Rajouri’s Nowshera sub division sustained injuries in an explosion that took place near a firing range of the army in Garhi village of Nowshera.
Injured has been identified as Harbansh Singh son of Santosh Singh resident of Nonial. The man was reportedly present near army practice firing range in Garhi when the explosion took place and he got injured, said police.
He is under treatment in a hospital and investigation has been set into motion, police said.