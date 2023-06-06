Man injured in wild bear attack

Poonch Mandi: A man got injured and has been hospitalised after he was attacked by a wild bear in Tarkna Dhok of Poonch's Mandi tehsil.

The injured identified as Abdul Aziz resident of Seri Khawaja was grazing his goats and sheep at Tarkna Dhok in upper reaches of Mandi tehsil of Poonch when a wild bear attacked him leaving the man injured.