Man intercepted with liquor in Sunderbani

Rajouri: A man in Sunderbani area of Rajouri was intercepted by Jammu and Kashmir police with liquor which he was trying to smuggle for sale.

Officials said that during patrolling in Bajabain area of Sunderbani, a police party of Sunderbani police station signaled a two wheeler JK11D 7709 coming from Kangri side to stop.

The accused Ravi Kumar son of Kaka Ram resident of Kangri Sunderbani was driving the scooty who however escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle and a bag.