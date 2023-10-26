Man killed, three people injured as house collapses in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Oct 26: A 55-year-old man was killed and his wife and two relatives were injured when a 'kacha' house suddenly collapsed in Gursai Mohri village of Mendhar in Poonch district around midnight, officials said on Thursday.
They told news agency GNS that the owner of house, Riyaz Hussain Shah, 55, son of Saber Hussain Shah, his wife Shamim Akhtar, 52, and their relatives who happen to be their neighbors also, Irfan Haider, 30, and Wazaif Haider sons of Mehboob Hussain Sayed, were injured in the incident which occurred at around 12:30 a.m. The injured were later shifted to SDH Surankote.
However, they said, Reyaz Hussain Shah succumbed to his injuries.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that they have taken cognizance of the matter.