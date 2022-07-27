Man killed, two injured in Poonch road accident

Rajouri July 27: A man was killed while his wife and daughter sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Sanai on Poonch highway on Wednesday.
As per police, the accident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a car and a bus collided with each other at Sanai in Surankote.
In this accident, the driver car driver identified as Bikram Singh, 62, son of Thakur Singh resident of Haveli Poonch lost his life while his wife Jasbir Kour and daughter Baljit Kour sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised.
Police further said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Surankote.