Man killed, two others injured as car plunges into river in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Feb 19: A man died while two others were injured after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a river near Nowshera town in J&K's Rajouri district last night, officials said on Saturday.
As per the officials, the accident took place between 2 AM and 3 AM today at Tain bridge Nowshera on the Rajouri highway where the car bearing registration number JK 12B, 4283 on way from Poonch to Jammu skidded off from the road and plunged into the river.
In the mishap, one traveler identified as Mohd Arshad son of Sanaullah resident of Rajpura Mandi died while his two fellow travelers received injuries and are under treatment in a local hospital, added the officials.
Police said that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital while investigation into the incident is going on.