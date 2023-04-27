Man living near Bhata Dhurian attack site commits suicide

Rajouri: A middle aged man living in Nar village near Bhata Dhurian army vehicle attack site has committed suicide after consumption of poisonous substance.

The deceased has been identified as Mukhtar Hussain Shah (45) son of Faizal Hussain Shah resident of Nar village which is nearest habitation to April 20 Bhata Dhurian attack site where an encounter also happened in third week of October last year in which five army personnel lost their lives.

Official sources said that the man consumed something poisonous in nature in evening hours on Tuesday after which he was taken to sub district hospital Mendhar and later shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he was under treatment and died in the wee morning hours on Thursday.