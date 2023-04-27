Man living near Bhata Dhurian attack site commits suicide

Rajouri: A middle aged man living in Nar village near Bhata Dhurian army vehicle attack site has committed suicide after consumption of poisonous substance.
The deceased has been identified as Mukhtar Hussain Shah (45) son of Faizal Hussain Shah resident of Nar village which is nearest habitation to April 20 Bhata Dhurian attack site where an encounter also happened in third week of October last year in which five army personnel lost their lives.
Official sources said that the man consumed something poisonous in nature in evening hours on Tuesday after which he was taken to sub district hospital Mendhar and later shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he was under treatment and died in the wee morning hours on Thursday.
Body of deceased was shifted to the mortuary of hospital and medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination has been conducted.
Meanwhile, family members of deceased blocked Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway on Thursday evening and held protest demanding justice and thorough probe.
Protesters said that man committed suicide under pressure and was also called for questioning in connection with investigation of case after April 20 attack.
Due to protest highway remained block for more than half an hour after which civil administration officers and police officers reached at the site and pacified the protest assuring fair and thorough probe.
On this, protest was called off and vehicular movement on busy Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway got restored.
On the other hand, a video of deceased has also surfaced now which is believed to have been filmed before he committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance.
Deceased, in this video statement, said," I want to make it clear that no one is behind my suicide incident and I have not been pressurised by anyone."
He can further be heard mentioning recent incidents of attack on army vehicle that claimed lives of five army personnel and last year's encounter in forests of his area.