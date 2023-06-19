Man murdered over land dispute in Rajouri village

Rajouri, June 19: A man hailing from Khablan village of Rajouri’s Thanamandi subdivision has been murdered by some of his neighbors over land dispute after which police have so far arrested five accused with a manhunt to nab three others going on.
The victim has been identified as Shafiq Ahmed, a resident of Khablan village of Rajouri who left behind his wife and three children. The victim’s wife said that her family was having a land dispute with some neighbours alleging that they (neighbours) were trying to grab their piece of land.
“On Sunday, one of my neighbours entered in a scuffle who was later joined by others and then they attacked my husband,” she said and further informed that the accused used axes in the attack.
The victim, Shafiq Ahmed, was reportedly brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri on Sunday evening after this murderous assault where he succumbed to injuries in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
“My family is devastated. We have three children and Shafiq was the lone source of livelihood,” the victim’s wife further said while demanding stern action against the accused who, as per her, are influential men of the village including a PRI.
Meanwhile, Rajouri police in its official statement said that five accused have so far been arrested in the case while a manhunt is going on for the other three.
“Over the incident of murder of a man in Khablan village of Thanamandi in Rajouri, police have so far arrested five persons with raids going on to nab three others who are still at large.” SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said in an official statement. Sharing details about the incident, SSP Rajouri said that on 18 June, a case FIR No 82/2023 U/Ss 307/323/147 IPC was registered in Thanamandi police station after receipt of written complaint of Nagina Akhtar wife of Shafiq Ahmed resident of Khablan village.
The case of murderous assault on the complainant’s husband was filed against eight accused persons .
SSP Rajouri further said that victim Shafiq Ahmed was hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but he succumbed to injuries over which section 302 IPC was incorporated in the already registered case.
Over the death of the victim during treatment, special police teams headed by SDPO Thanamandi Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and SHO Thanamandi Azhar Hilal swung into action and conducted a series of raids at various locations.
The accused have been taken into custody and three others are at large, and teams were deputed to arrest them. SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that prima facie some land dispute is suspected to be one cause of this murder act with further investigation as well as legal proceedings are going on into the matter.
The officer further said that there are constitutional provisions available to deal with any kind of dispute and people should follow the constitutional redressal mechanism and “taking law into one’s own hands has no acceptance.” He said that action as per the law will be ensured.