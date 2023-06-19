Man murdered over land dispute in Rajouri village

The victim has been identified as Shafiq Ahmed, a resident of Khablan village of Rajouri who left behind his wife and three children. The victim’s wife said that her family was having a land dispute with some neighbours alleging that they (neighbours) were trying to grab their piece of land.

“On Sunday, one of my neighbours entered in a scuffle who was later joined by others and then they attacked my husband,” she said and further informed that the accused used axes in the attack.