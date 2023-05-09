Man roaming suspiciously near LoC shot at, injured: Officials

Officials said that in the morning hours on Tuesday, army troops deployed on Line of Control in Nowshera sector area spotted suspicious movement of a man close to Line of Control. He was challenged but he paid no head towards armys' challenge call, the officials said.

Officials said that army troops followed necessary security drill and fired at lower body of man who got injured and was evacuated from the spot." Injured was taken to army medical facility in the area and later hospitalised in army hospital where he is under treatment." the officials said.