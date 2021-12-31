Man shot at by relative over land dispute in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri
An official told Greater Kashmir that Muzamil Hussain Shah son of Nazik Hussain Shah, a resident of Gursai Mendhar was shot at by the accused Mohsin Ali Shah son of Muzaffar Hussain Shah of Sangla, his relative by 12 bore rifle over a land dispute between the two families.
Muzamil received gunshot injuries in his abdomen after which he was evacuated to SDH Surankote from where he was further referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, the official said.
Deputy SP Surankote, Khaliq Hussain said that cognizance of the matter has been taken in local police station with a case registered under relevant of sections of law.
He said a manhunt to arrest the accused is going on who is absconding as of now.