Man shot dead while asleep in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 05: A man was shot dead by an unknown person in Targain village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.
Initial reports suggested that Akram Shah (27), son of Ali Akbar Shah, a resident of Targain village of the Budhal area was asleep when he was shot at through a window.
The incident reportedly took place at around 4 am in the morning after which police teams cordoned off the area and launched the searches.
A police official said that they are investigating the incident.