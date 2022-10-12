Markets remain abuzz with Karva Chouth shoppers in Rajouri, Poonch

Before this festival, markets in Rajouri and Poonch are abuzz with shoppers, mostly women, who remain busy shopping for essential items including bangles, other cosmetics, clay pots and eatables that especially include some products sold by sweets shops.

"This festival has an important place in our life as a wife observes fast and offers prayers for the well being of her husband," said Bhavna Sharma while purchasing bangles from a shop.

She said that a wife waits for this festival the entire year and observes fast with cultural zeal and enthusiasm.

Arvind Kohli, a trader dealing with bangles and cosmetics, said that there is a multifold increase in the number of shoppers due to Karva Chauth.

"There is a comparative slowdown in the market with a lesser number of customers but these festivals received momentum for some days," he said.

Kohli added that a slowdown in the market has come after COVID19 restrictions in the last two years.