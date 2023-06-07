Mason dies of electrocution in Rajouri

Rajouri: One person , working as a mason, died after he came in contact with a live High Tension electricity transmission line in Muradpur village of Rajouri.

The deceased was identified as Kewal Krishan son of Lachi Ram resident of Dalogra village of Rajouri.

He was working as a mason in an under construction house at Muradpur when he accidentally came in contact with a High Tension power transmission line and fell unconscious, said police officials.

He was rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but was declared as brought dead with Police said to have started investigation, legal proceedings into the matter.