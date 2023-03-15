Mass marriage event held in Poonch; 15 tie nuptial knot

The event was jointly organised by social organisations including Gujarati Bhai, Anjuman Sargistan Al Mominin Mandi and Anjuman Gulshan Hussaini Palera. Block Development Council Chairman Mandi, Shamim Ganai was the chief guest of the event and in this mass marriage fifteen marriages were solemnized with most of the couples from poor families.

Moulana Syed Farman Ali Abidi, Moulana Syed Zahoor Hussain, Moulana Syed Karar Hussain Jafari, Moulana Syed Nazir Hussain, and Moulana Hafiz Nisar Hussain were religious scholars present on the occasion who conducted religious proceedings for solemnizing marriage ceremony of couples.