Mass marriage event held in Poonch; 15 tie nuptial knot

Poonch Mandi, Mar 15: A marriage ceremony of 15 couples was soleminised on Wednesday in Mandi area of Poonch district during an event organised by social organisations as an effort to facilitate the marriage of poor people.
The event was jointly organised by social organisations including Gujarati Bhai, Anjuman Sargistan Al Mominin Mandi and Anjuman Gulshan Hussaini Palera. Block Development Council Chairman Mandi, Shamim Ganai was the chief guest of the event and in this mass marriage fifteen marriages were solemnized with most of the couples from poor families.
Moulana Syed Farman Ali Abidi, Moulana Syed Zahoor Hussain, Moulana Syed Karar Hussain Jafari, Moulana Syed Nazir Hussain, and Moulana Hafiz Nisar Hussain were religious scholars present on the occasion who conducted religious proceedings for solemnizing marriage ceremony of couples.
Representative of Gujarati Bhai organisation Shabir Bhai Ashari in his press statement said that every year the organisation organizes such events for poor couples in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that "in today's era people have created wrong rituals in marriages due to which poor people have to face a lot of difficulties and there are some families in the society which are not even able to manage marriages of their children especially daughters due to poverty."