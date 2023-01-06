Massive exercise on to strengthen VDCs: SSP Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 6: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Muhammad Aslam, today said that police is carrying out a massive exercise to strengthen village defence committees (VDCs) in the district.
He said that camps are being held in different villages where weapon examination is going on and hundreds of VDC members have been provided with new ammunition besides servicing of weapons.
He said that security forces are carrying out a massive operation in the district and the attackers will be neutralised soon.
"We have taken a major exercise to revamp VDCs in the district and camps are going on across the district. New ammunition has also been issued to the members of VDCs," said SSP Rajouri.
SSP Rajouri further informed that a number of additional troops have been received in the district who are being deployed in sensitive areas & infiltration routes.
"The additional troops are being deployed in areas of sensitive nature and infiltration routes," he said.