Massive operation continues in Rajouri

Official sources said that in wake of recent terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri, a massive security plan has been devised. They said, " As per this counter insurgency (anti terrorist operation), CASOs are going on at more than two dozen villages. Some of these locations are those where terrorists presence remained a few weeks ago."

Official sources further said that aggressive anti terrorist operation including CASOs are going on jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Army and also assisted by CRPF at some locations. They also informed that special operational teams of police drawn from four districts including Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have also reached Rajouri district and are engaged in the operation and deployed in different areas as per security plan devised in wake of the recent terror attack. Over 50 suspects have been detained by security forces in different areas of Rajouri district and are being questioned for their links with terrorists.