Massive operation continues in Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 9: A massive anti- terrorist operation by security forces in Rajouri district continued for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.
Reports said that special operational teams of Jammu and Kashmir police from four districts of Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi have also been called in and deployed at designated locations as per security plan. Over 50 people have so far been detained by police for questioning.
Official sources said that in wake of recent terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri, a massive security plan has been devised. They said, " As per this counter insurgency (anti terrorist operation), CASOs are going on at more than two dozen villages. Some of these locations are those where terrorists presence remained a few weeks ago."
Official sources further said that aggressive anti terrorist operation including CASOs are going on jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Army and also assisted by CRPF at some locations. They also informed that special operational teams of police drawn from four districts including Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have also reached Rajouri district and are engaged in the operation and deployed in different areas as per security plan devised in wake of the recent terror attack. Over 50 suspects have been detained by security forces in different areas of Rajouri district and are being questioned for their links with terrorists.
The massive crackdown of forces, especially police, has come in wake of recent terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri in which seven people have lost their life so far and fourteen others are injured. Official sources said that he number of detained people have rose to over 50 with these people are still under detention and being questioned."
Sources informed several vital leads have been developed by police during questioning of detained people and backward links before this terror attack are near to clarity.
Jammu and Kashmir police on the other hand has strengthened Border Police Posts in the district with an aim to step up security grid near Line of Control.
The step has been taken especially to keep a close vigil on notorious infiltration routes close to the LoC.
Official sources said that the manpower deployed in these BPPs has been increased considerably so as to strengthen the manpower in these posts. The aim of this step is to strengthen security grid near LoC and to have a close vigil on infiltration routes. Pertinent to mention here that Border Police Posts (BPPs) are police institutions specially created in areas close to Line of Control with an aim to keep check on counter insurgency front.The manpower deployed in these BPPs are specific for carrying out counter insurgency operations and for intelligence gathering.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam on being contacted said that anti terrorist operation is going on at massive level and there are vital leads on which forces are working to track the attackers.